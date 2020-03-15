Society News
Former beauty queen Pearl Janssen shines at 'Misbehaviour' premiere
UK premiere gives ‘Miss Africa South’ chance to mingle with the stars
15 March 2020 - 00:04
The South African who was the Miss World runner-up 50 years ago glittered among Hollywood stars and celebrities this week at the premiere in London of a film about the 1970 pageant in the British capital.
Pearl Janssen, 70, from Bonteheuwel in Cape Town, didn’t only shine on the red carpet, she brought the house down at the after-party when she serenaded Jennifer Hosten, who beat her to the Miss World crown, with a rendition of Dionne Warwick’s I’ll Never Love This Way Again...
