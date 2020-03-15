Series Review

'I Am Not Okay with This' is a one-of-a-kind supernatural teen drama series

This offbeat Netflix show mixes pop culture and nostalgia with good doses of relatable awkwardness and hard life lessons

As long as there are teenagers then teen angst and the raging emotions of hormonal adolescents faced with the unfairness of the world will be a theme ripe for exploitation by artistic expression in music, novels, comic books, film and television.



Produced by the team that created Netflix's blockbuster supernatural teen drama, Stranger Things, and directed by The End of the F***king World creator Jonathan Entwistle, the streaming giant's latest offbeat, supernatural teen outing, I Am Not Okay with This, is based on a graphic novel by Charles S Forsman and delivers another successful piece of entertainment for young adults and their parents...