Last Word
It's hogwash that you shouldn't lie to your kids
Sometimes the lies we tell help us to better appreciate life
15 March 2020 - 00:00
When I was very young my father showed me a rock. Well, it looked like a rock, and indeed it was a rock, but it wasn't just a rock. It was, he said, a moon rock. A moon rock! Yes, a moon rock.
This rock, this irregular block of stripey gneiss that we could hold in our hands and turn and scrutinise. This grey-black hunk of silent hardness flecked with small bright shiny bits and dark matt bits and weighing just about as much as you'd expect a rock of that size to weigh...
