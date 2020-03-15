Last Word

It's hogwash that you shouldn't lie to your kids

Sometimes the lies we tell help us to better appreciate life

When I was very young my father showed me a rock. Well, it looked like a rock, and indeed it was a rock, but it wasn't just a rock. It was, he said, a moon rock. A moon rock! Yes, a moon rock.



This rock, this irregular block of stripey gneiss that we could hold in our hands and turn and scrutinise. This grey-black hunk of silent hardness flecked with small bright shiny bits and dark matt bits and weighing just about as much as you'd expect a rock of that size to weigh...