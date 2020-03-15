The A-Listers

Coronavirus not enough to keep celebs away from Amstel event

Forget culinary delights or sparkling entertainment. These days the social whirl essential is dispensing hand sanitiser to your guests.



It was an overcast Thursday afternoon when I found myself at a party thrown by a beer brand that can thank its lucky stars isn't called Corona, a Mexican beer whose sales have not been that badly affected by the virus, contrary to Facebook postings. ..