The A-Listers
Coronavirus not enough to keep celebs away from Amstel event
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Forget culinary delights or sparkling entertainment. These days the social whirl essential is dispensing hand sanitiser to your guests.
It was an overcast Thursday afternoon when I found myself at a party thrown by a beer brand that can thank its lucky stars isn't called Corona, a Mexican beer whose sales have not been that badly affected by the virus, contrary to Facebook postings. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.