A meme story | SA: 'Don't panic, think of everyone.' Also SA: 'Tsek, I'll keep my 200 toilet rolls'

On March 5 2020 the department of health announced South Africa's first positive case of coronavirus infection.

The reaction was mixed. Some people carried on with their daily lives, having just returned from an overseas trip and not understanding they could be infected, while other's saw a crisis in SA's midst.

Now, with more than 60 confirmed cases, life in SA has been turned upside down. Here's how South Africans have reacted.

Best life vibes

Social distancing and wipes? Why, asked some.