Chris Martin, John Legend host virtual concerts for homebound fans amid outbreak

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin hopped on Instagram for a virtual concert as part of the newly-launched Together, At Home Campaign.

“Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I'm going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram,” the British vocalist tweeted ahead of the performance.

Martin took some requests from fans, performing live renditions of Coldplay's classics such as A Sky Full of Stars, Trouble, Viva La Vida and Yellow, as well as David Bowie's Life On Mars.