Covid-19: Mr & Mrs Hanks 'feeling a lot better' after release from hospital
Chet Hanks said his parents were still self-isolating after diagnosis last week
Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital in which they were in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, their son Chet Hanks said on Tuesday.
In a video posted on Instagram, Chet confirmed their release from hospital, but said they remained in self-quarantine.
"So quick update on my folks. They're out of the hospital, they're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better so that's a relief," Chet told followers.
He also sent well-wishes to those infected with the disease and their families, saying he would keep them in his prayers.
The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, who are both 63, came down with the disease.
Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for Covid-19, and Australian authorities have been tracking the couple's contacts to identify other people who may have been infected.
Australia has so far confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus, with five deaths from the Covid-19 disease.
The couple have posted on social media about their run-in with Covid-19, thanking their Australian carers and urging their fans to follow the advice of experts about avoiding the disease.
Hanks was believed to have returned to the penthouse apartment in the Gold Coast where the couple had been staying while he worked on the Lurhmann film, in which he was due to portray Elvis' long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
- Additional reporting by AFP