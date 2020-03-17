Lifestyle

Covid-19: Mr & Mrs Hanks 'feeling a lot better' after release from hospital

Chet Hanks said his parents were still self-isolating after diagnosis last week

17 March 2020 - 12:43 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Actor Tom Hanks has been released from an Aussie hospital where he was quarantined but his wife, Rita Wilson, remains there. File photo.
Actor Tom Hanks has been released from an Aussie hospital where he was quarantined but his wife, Rita Wilson, remains there. File photo.
Image: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital in which they were in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, their son Chet Hanks said on Tuesday.

In a video posted on Instagram, Chet confirmed their release from hospital, but said they remained in self-quarantine. 

"So quick update on my folks. They're out of the hospital, they're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better so that's a relief," Chet told followers. 

He also sent well-wishes to those infected with the disease and their families, saying he would keep them in his prayers.

The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, who are both 63, came down with the disease.

Wilson, a singer-songwriter, had given concerts in Sydney and Brisbane before testing positive for Covid-19, and Australian authorities have been tracking the couple's contacts to identify other people who may have been infected.

Australia has so far confirmed nearly 400 cases of coronavirus, with five deaths from the Covid-19 disease.

Tom Hanks and wife ‘fine’ after being diagnosed with coronavirus

'We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too'
Lifestyle
5 days ago

The couple have posted on social media about their run-in with Covid-19, thanking their Australian carers and urging their fans to follow the advice of experts about avoiding the disease.

Hanks was believed to have returned to the penthouse apartment in the Gold Coast where the couple had been staying while he worked on the Lurhmann film, in which he was due to portray Elvis' long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

- Additional reporting by AFP

READ MORE:

'Game of Thrones' star is self-isolating with family after contracting Covid-19

Kristofer Hivju, known for playing Tormund Giantsbane in the hit series, said he only had "mild symptoms of a cold".
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

WATCH | Idris Elba tests positive for Covid-19: I have no symptoms so far

The British actor told his fans that he feels okay and encouraged them not to panic
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

Canada PM's wife joins list of high-profile people to contract Covid-19

Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late on Thursday, while assuring the public the Canadian prime ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. What the social media fashion police thought of Minnie's #DStvMVCA looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Best and worst dressed celebs on the #DStvMVCA red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Five places to find Joburg's best chips: they're hot, crunchy and worth craving Food
  4. SA designer highlights how surgical masks may spur a 'new form of racism' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Coronavirus is deadly serious. So why is SA cracking jokes about it? Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...