Covid-19: Mr & Mrs Hanks 'feeling a lot better' after release from hospital

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital in which they were in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, their son Chet Hanks said on Tuesday.

In a video posted on Instagram, Chet confirmed their release from hospital, but said they remained in self-quarantine.

"So quick update on my folks. They're out of the hospital, they're still self-quarantined, obviously, but they're feeling a lot better so that's a relief," Chet told followers.

He also sent well-wishes to those infected with the disease and their families, saying he would keep them in his prayers.