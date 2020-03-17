'Game of Thrones' star is self-isolating with family after contracting Covid-19
Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane in the hit series, said he had only 'mild symptoms of a cold"
Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest star to contract the deadly disease.
Hivju, 41, posted a picture with his wife on Instagram and next to it a post revealing he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating at his home in Norway with his family.
Hivju is best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane in the hit series.
"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19 (sic), Corona virus (sic).
"My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5m from others, go into quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."
Hivju urged people to "take care of each other", keep their distance and "stay healthy" amid the global outbreak.
Hivju's announcement came hours after British star Idris Elba posted a video confirming he had tested positive for coronavirus, and urging people to practise social distancing and not panic.
Elba said he had no symptoms so far but was self-isolating since finding out about his possible exposure to the virus.
Other high-profile people who have tested positive include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson and Canadian first lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.