'Game of Thrones' star is self-isolating with family after contracting Covid-19

Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest star to contract the deadly disease.

Hivju, 41, posted a picture with his wife on Instagram and next to it a post revealing he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was self-isolating at his home in Norway with his family.

Hivju is best known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane in the hit series.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19 (sic), Corona virus (sic).

"My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5m from others, go into quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."