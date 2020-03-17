WATCH | The Kiffness sends up Cyril Ramaphosa's elbow greeting with 'My Corona' song

On Sunday, while addressing the nation on Covid-19, Ramaphosa revoked travel visas from high-risk countries and banned social gatherings and events with more than 100 people to enforce “social distancing”.

“In essence, we are calling for a change of behaviour among all South Africans. We must minimise physical contact with other people and encourage the elbow greeting rather than shaking hands,” the president said.

Watch the video below.

Wasting no time, The Kiffness shared a now-viral video of Ramaphosa doing the elbow greeting to The Knack's 1979 debut single, My Sharona. In this case, My Corona.