WATCH | The Kiffness sends up Cyril Ramaphosa's elbow greeting with 'My Corona' song

17 March 2020 - 07:16 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Skip the handshakes and opt for an elbow greeting, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Twitter/Mbilipatric

The jokes keep writing themselves. LOL!

Less than 48 hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa “suggested” elbow greetings as an alternative to handshakes amid worldwide Covid-19 panic, South Africans have turned to humour.

On Sunday, while addressing the nation on Covid-19, Ramaphosa revoked travel visas from high-risk countries and banned social gatherings and events with more than 100 people to enforce “social distancing”. 

“In essence, we are calling for a change of behaviour among all South Africans. We must minimise physical contact with other people and encourage the elbow greeting rather than shaking hands,” the president said.

Watch the video below.

Wasting no time, The Kiffness shared a now-viral video of Ramaphosa doing the elbow greeting to The Knack's 1979 debut single, My Sharona. In this case, My Corona.

In other videos, Ramaphosa does the elbow greeting to an amapiona song.

