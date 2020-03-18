#Coronavirus: Five celebrities who are here social distancing
Local and international celebrities have not left the responsibility of raising awareness about the coronavirus to governments. They are also using their star power to make an impact.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) encourages hygiene and social distancing, which is minimising contact with other people to prevent a possibility of contracting or spreading the virus.
Dr Mike Ryan warned during a recent WHO press conference that the virus can still spread in winter, not because of the temperature, but because of people congregating in social settings.
Here's how some celebs are addressing the impact of the virus and encouraging responsible action.
Arnold Schwarzenegger — Forget about restaurants and public gatherings
Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020
Dawn Thandeka King — Family first
Ariana Grande — Why go out when you can watch Netflix?
sending love. hope everyone is doing some serious netflix binging, book reading, group facetiming, bubble bathing, writing, painting, whatever makes u feel sane while isolating and keeping yourselves and others safe. be patient. 🤍 what’s the most interesting thing you’ve watched / read over the past few days ?
Trevor Noah — Tours postponed
Taylor Swift — Self-quarantining, a new way of life