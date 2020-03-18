An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

Dear Mr President,

On behalf of The Capital Hotels & Apartments we would like to commend you on a decisive and impressive address to the nation on Sunday evening. The scale of the Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented and our economy and small and medium size businesses will be hard hit.

The finance, tourism, hospitality, retail and entertainment industries are likely to take the biggest knock. Our home-grown SA hotel chain has already received more than 60% cancellations for the next two months.

We know we are not alone, and in light of this we would like to offer our assistance. We firmly believe there is no point sitting idle, when the country requires all hands on deck, quickly.

We have launched the following, effective immediately, to help:

Sanitised sanctuaries

A safe zone for South Africans to live and work from, without worry. We have a safe apartment hotel environment, where our entire supply chain (including food) has been secured for safe living. We welcome families and corporates who want to live-hassle free during this period.

Self-isolation hotels

A haven for anyone needing to self-isolate for 14 days or until they have been cleared. We have created this for travellers who may need a temporary safe place to stay away from their colleagues, family and friends.

We have also reduced the price of the rooms and apartments at these establishments to cost price while at the same time protecting the employment of all our staff during this volatile and uncertain period. Guests can choose single rooms, two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartments.

Other key measures we have taken at all Capital Hotels & Apartments include:

All our food and cleaning protection measures are to World Health Organisation (WHO) standards;

Each apartment has a fully stocked fridge and pantry replenished through our responsibly local sourced supply chain and room service, and à la carte restaurant options are prepared under constant sanitary supervision. (Halaal options with certifications available on request);

Rooms are serviced daily by fully trained and protected staff to ensure a hygienic environment;

High-speed Wi-Fi (and Netflix) everywhere in all our properties;

Large sliding windows and balconies;

Air conditioning on single-client, non-circulating systems;

Full backup generators, unaffected by load-shedding;

All scatter cushions, throws and rugs have been removed from the apartments;

Staff are adhering to a frequent hand-sanitisation regime;

All staff temperatures checked at each shift change. Any staff member involved in the food supply chain is checked every hour; and

Commercial-grade cleaning and disinfectant materials are used across the entire hotel.

As you said in your speech: “If we act together, if we act now, and if we act decisively, we will overcome it.” We stand at the ready to help, and we urge all SA businesses that are in a similar position to do the same.

Yours sincerely,

Marc Wachsberger, MD at The Capital Hotels & Apartments.

