LOL! The four stages of coming to terms with life during the 'Rona era

Two weeks ago it was all fun and games. People were still singing “Corona!” in packed clubs and a fair number of us still thought that Covid-19 had become the brand ambassador of a beer.

Now, for those of us who are lucky, we’re all self-isolating, working from home and looking out our windows like sad children who’ve been grounded.

Welcome to the 'Rona era. Our new, temporary age of enforced antisocialism is going to take some getting used to and, like grief, coming to terms with it comes in stages:

STAGE 1: PANICKY RELIEF

So your manager has given you the green light to work from home. To be honest, they had little choice. Whole countries are shutting down, sports leagues are being cancelled and even actor Idris Elba has gotten sick.

Finally, working from home is an option — it's the only option — and you don't know how to feel about it. On the one hand, you’ve been dreaming of taking a few days off. On the other, you know you're technically supposed to be working.