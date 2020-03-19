Stop blaming us for the coronavirus, say SA's bullied Asian communities

It was the first time I was confronted with the Asian stigma of the virus, though I wasn't surprised. South Africans of Asian descent have long had to deal with being labelled as dog and cat eaters, supporters of the poaching trade and evil exotic meat consumers. It is the lazy and ignorant path to intersect homogeny and these practices. And now, we are supposedly virus carriers too.

Janet* was the subject of ridicule when a colleague would cover their nose and mouth and repeat “corona” as she walked past. When she bravely confronted the perpetrator, he dismissed it as a joke.

Elsewhere, South Africans of Asian descent have been blatantly denied service at retail stores or given a wide berth in restaurants or queues. A student at the University of Venda was openly mocked and jeered by fellow students shouting “corona”.