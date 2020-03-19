Want to tie the knot in style like Somhale? Start saving up now

With a gorgeous venue, thousands of flowers and designer outfits, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s white wedding was the stuff of a bride-to-be's Pinterest dreams.

Somhale, as the A-list pair are affectionately known, said “I do” at Inimitable, a wedding venue in Muldersdrift, Gauteng — a moment their fans got to experience while watching the finale of The Union, the Showmax special about the couple's nuptials that aired this week.

Although the grooms had implemented a cellphone ban during the event, they provided their guests with Polaroid cameras — in part, said Somizi on Instagram, because the venue was “too exquisite” not to take any photos.

Inimitable is indeed exquisite: it boasts a contemporary glass chapel, luxurious suites for the bride and groom(s), and a reception hall that can seat up to 400 guests.