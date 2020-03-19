Lifestyle

Want to tie the knot in style like Somhale? Start saving up now

19 March 2020 - 08:37 By nomvelo masango and Toni Jaye Singer
Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung tied the knot in the stunning glass chapel at Gauteng wedding venue Inimitable.
Image: Austin Malema via Showmax

With a gorgeous venue, thousands of flowers and designer outfits, Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s white wedding was the stuff of a bride-to-be's Pinterest dreams.

Somhale, as the A-list pair are affectionately known, said “I do” at Inimitable, a wedding venue in Muldersdrift, Gauteng — a moment their fans got to experience while watching the finale of The Union, the Showmax special about the couple's nuptials that aired this week.

Although the grooms had implemented a cellphone ban during the event, they provided their guests with Polaroid cameras — in part, said Somizi on Instagram, because the venue was “too exquisite” not to take any photos.

Inimitable is indeed exquisite: it boasts a contemporary glass chapel, luxurious suites for the bride and groom(s), and a reception hall that can seat up to 400 guests.

To enjoy all this on your big day, you'll need to pay a venue hiring fee that fluctuates from R30,000 to R42,000 depending on which day of the week you'll be getting married.

On top of this, according to Inimitable's website, you'll need to pay an additional fee per head, depending on the menu options and level of service you'd like to offer your guests. They offer three packages in this regard, priced from R850 to R1,050 per person.

The menu Somizi and Mohale opted for, with dishes prepared by award-winning chef Andrew Draper, featured salmon, caviar and oysters.

Then, of course, you can add optional extras like décor and flowers.

We're not sure how much Somhale spent on all the lavish arrangements at their wedding, but we do know blooms were flown in from far-flung locations like Holland and Thailand for the occasion.

On an episode of The Union, Somizi remarked that the amount of money being spent on flowers was “ridiculous”.

“People on Twitter will say we could have bought a house for the homeless or we could have taken a child to school,” he said.

• All four episodes of Somizi & Mohale: The Union are available on Showmax.

