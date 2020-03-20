Matthew McConaughey sends encouraging words amid coronavirus fears

As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to sweep the globe, many celebrities and influential people are sending encouraging words to try to calm fears amid the pandemic.

The latest star to do so is Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who shared a supportive message on Instagram to let people know they aren’t alone and there’s hope.

“Because every red light eventually turns green,” the caption reads.

“In these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves, and each other,” said McConaughey.

“Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves. We are more dependent on each other than we have ever been.”