Matthew McConaughey sends encouraging words amid coronavirus fears
As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to sweep the globe, many celebrities and influential people are sending encouraging words to try to calm fears amid the pandemic.
The latest star to do so is Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who shared a supportive message on Instagram to let people know they aren’t alone and there’s hope.
“Because every red light eventually turns green,” the caption reads.
“In these crazy times that we’re in with the coronavirus, let’s take care of ourselves, and each other,” said McConaughey.
“Let’s not go to the lowest common denominator and get paranoid. Let’s do our due diligence and take the precautions we need to take care of ourselves. We are more dependent on each other than we have ever been.”
McConaughey characterised the virus as an enemy that’s “faceless, that is raceless, sexless, non-denominational and bipartisan”.
“There is a green light on the other side of this red light that we’re in right now and I believe that green light is going to be built upon the values that we can enact right now.
“So let’s see if we can make some lemonade out of this lemon that we’re in the middle of and turn a red light into green light. Just keep living.”
Other celebrities who have shared their thoughts on the virus include actor Idris Elba, Trevor Noah, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, who took to Twitter to express how much she missed her sisters as they all have been self-isolating in the wake of the outbreak.
The TV personality shared a throwback picture and explained why self-isolating and social distancing was so important.
“I was organising my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other, all separately self-quarantined,” wrote Kardashian.
I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. pic.twitter.com/fF4J6zztlN— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2020
PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 19, 2020