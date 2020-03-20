Self-isolating amid Covid-19 outbreak? Here are free online exercise classes to check out
The global spread of coronavirus is seeing millions heeding the recommendations made by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to practice social distancing and self-isolation to minimise or slow down the spread of the virus.
Thanks to technology, staying at home does not mean piling on those extra calories since gyms are closing down their doors amid the global scare.
Gyms, studios and personal trainers are uploading and streaming their classes online to make sure you don't miss out on a workout, meditation or yoga sessions. Some are looking to get new members by offering free classes for periods ranging from 14 days to four months for teachers and students.
Here are five to try out for your daily dose of physical wellness:
The Underbelly Yoga
**EDIT** Thank you to everyone who signed up & shared our 14 day free trial offer yesterday! It’s come to our attention that signing up for @theunderbellyyoga via the app will only apply our 3 day trial. However, if you sign up via our website (link above), the 14 day trial will be available across all available streaming platforms! Please email us at support@theunderbelly.com if you have any questions so we can assist you in getting your free 14 days! We thank you for your understanding and support. - The Underbelly team ——————————————————— Dear Underbelly Community, Over the last few days we’ve gotten together as a team to come up with ways to reach out during this #covid_19 pandemic. We are offering a 14-day free trial of @theunderbellyyoga for new subscribers. The app is available worldwide on iOS, Android & the web making it accessible to anyone with internet access. New content will be released in Spring. Thank you for your continued support. Please tag and share this post for those who may be in need of free yoga classes from home. We love you and we’re with you. - The Underbelly Yoga Team #theunderbelly #ubyoga 📸: @justincookphoto
Fit body app
HOME WORKOUT PARTY! 😅💪 Last video is a blooper reel of Rigatoni desperately trying to get our attention 😂🐶 . Things are crazy right now... but at least we can let off some steam by working out at home! 🙌 . Honestly I LOVE working out at a gym. The environment motivates me. Working out at home, where my couch is sooooo close 😅 #keepingitreal... is tough. But once you get going and stay focused, you can get a KILLER workout at home. . THOUSANDS of you have joined the @fitbodyapp in the last 24 hrs from the free month we’re giving away and I can’t wait to all be doing the workouts together!!! What if we start a challenge to keep everyone motivated at home? 4 weeks? 12 weeks? Let me know what you think!! 😊 . No one should have to risk their health in order to get a workout in at the gym. If you’re starting to work out at home in order to keep you and your loved ones safe, I’m giving 1 month completely FREE to my @fitbodyapp. Here are the details of how to redeem! . ⭐️ Go to www.fitbodyapp.com ⭐️ Choose the 1 month membership ⭐️ Enter code DAJEITALIA at checkout That’s it! ❤️🙌 . Alright here’s one of three circuits we did yesterday! And I’m already SO SORE!! 😅 💪 Stiff-Leg Deadlift: 10 reps 💪 Squat + Press: 10 reps 💪 Squat Jump: 12 reps (I did regular squats since I’m preggo and doing only low-impact moves 😊) REPEAT 3x!! . #fitbodyapp #fbggirls #fbgcommunity
The Simple Habit
We recognize these are scary and stressful times. Now more than ever, Simple Habit and our community of health and wellness experts are here for you. As anxieties increase with the latest news around social distancing, economic uncertainty, and human loss, know this - we are here for you. When you feel stressed and anxious, we will help you take a deep breath. When you feel alone, we will help you connect. When you feel hopeless, we will help you regain hope. When you feel frustrated, we will help you cultivate compassion for yourself and the world. We want to extend a warm, and heartfelt Thank You to all our amazing Experts who created a free collection of content to help ease your coronavirus-related anxieties, including @sheriannaboyle, @jesscording, @jimanekia, @lodrorinzler and @julianne.schroeder to name a few! ✨ You can find our anxiety-easing collection in our bio description.⬆️⬆️⬆️ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bettertogether #selfcare #selflove #motivation #selfquarantine #simplehabit #simplehabitapp #selfkidness #socialdistancing #mindfulness #anxiety #relievestress #selfcarethreads #gratitude #wecare #supporting #meditation #relax #relaxyourmind #share #weareinthistogether #instameditation #mind #staystrong #coronavirus #selfaware #awareness #awarenessiskey #covid_19 #mentalhealth
Down Dog
Core Power Yoga
As coronavirus has evolved over the past few weeks, we’ve done what we can to support the health and safety of our teachers, students and local communities. To stay true to that, we’ve made the difficult decision to temporarily close our studios beginning March 16. We plan to resume classes March 30, but will reassess as we get closer and keep you updated. Although this will be challenging for all of us, we are confident in the strength of this community and know we can get through this together. If you have a monthly membership or are currently in Teacher Training, watch for an email update coming tomorrow with more information. What’s important to remember right now is that our yoga practice is always there for us – wherever we are. While studios are closed, you will have free access to a special collection of online classes through CorePower Yoga On Demand at http://corepoweryogaondemand.com/keep-up-your-practice. New C1, C2, Sculpt, HPF and even meditation classes will be available every week so you can keep up your practice from home. We truly hope this supports your health and wellbeing - please share with friends, family or anyone who needs yoga now more than ever. If you have questions or need anything, please email info@corepoweryoga.com. We are beyond grateful for this community and can’t wait until we can flow together in our studios again soon.