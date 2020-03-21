#UniverseUnited: Zozi Tunzi calls for everyone to 'keep each other company' virtually
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is one of many celebs who is practising social distancing in order to do her part to help flatten the curve during the coronavirus outbreak.
And, like many who've done the same, she's using social media to stay in touch with the world while getting used to the 'new normal' of being home bound in her New York apartment.
Let's “keep each other company” virtually, the beauty queen suggested on Instagram, as she called for fans to share how they've been keeping themselves “distracted and entertained” during the outbreak by posting using the hashtag #UniverseUnited.
She elaborates in a video tweet, “What have you been doing to keep sane in this trying time, what motivates you, what are you doing on your day-to-day while you are socially distancing?”
We want to know what you’re doing to stay motivated during these uncertain times. DM a selfie video to @MissUniverse on Instagram so we can see and share your stories! 🌟 #universeunited pic.twitter.com/CO9oPAANzI— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) March 19, 2020
