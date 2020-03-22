Movie Review

'Lost Girls' exposes the hard reality of male indifference towards femicide

Based on a true-life case of an unidentified serial killer, this crime mystery puts the victims front and centre as it exposes prejudices of police towards women

If femicide, the depressing reality for many women around the world and South Africa in particular, is the ultimate expression of misogyny, then, as documentarian Liz Garbus' hard-hitting feature debut suggests, the indifference of the patriarchy — as demonstrated by police investigations into these crimes — represents the other side of this terrible, yet familiar coin.



Based on the true-life case of the unidentified Long Island serial killer as recounted in a book by journalist Robert Kolke — the film focuses on the killer's victims through the story of one of the mothers of the estimated 10 to 16 sex workers he preyed on...