Series Review

Series 'Noughts + Crosses' is a fresh, smart take on an old problem: racism

It's hard not to be engrossed by this star-crossed-lovers tale

Based on the award-winning series of YA books by Malorie Blackman, the six-part BBC adaptation of Noughts + Crosses was shot mostly in Cape Town. Its premise is simple and may initially seem a little problematic: in an alternative version of the current age, the majority white population of Noughts in Albion are ruled by the minority black Cross colonisers of Aprica who conquered Europe 700 years ago.



In this "reverse apartheid" version of the world, Noughts are confined to carrying out menial labour and referred to with disdain by their Cross overlords as "blankers" — unsophisticated and barbaric creatures not worthy of much consideration, barely tolerated and for the most part ignored...