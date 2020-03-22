A-Listers
SOCIALS | The last party before coronavirus measures puts us all indoors
22 March 2020 - 00:00
The last hurrah on the party scene before social distancing became the new normal was a warm and fuzzy night out shining the spotlight on the largely unknown faces behind some of SA's biggest hits.
The Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards took place at the Soweto Theatre in the Jabulani precinct last Sunday afternoon in front of a 600-strong crowd...
