Motoring
The refreshed Discovery Sport doesn't disappoint, but neither does it excite
Land Rover has given the Discovery Sport a midlife makeover. We answer your pressing questions about it
22 March 2020 - 00:00
Hasn't this model been around for a while?
Indeed it has. Originally built to succeed the Freelander, the Discovery Sport arrived on our shores in 2015 and has since been the most affordable way into Land Rover ownership. Although it's a vehicle that for some reason seems to have its fair share of detractors, I've always been something of a quiet fan and would definitely consider it before the more expensive Range Rover Evoque...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.