Motoring

The refreshed Discovery Sport doesn't disappoint, but neither does it excite

Land Rover has given the Discovery Sport a midlife makeover. We answer your pressing questions about it

Hasn't this model been around for a while?



Indeed it has. Originally built to succeed the Freelander, the Discovery Sport arrived on our shores in 2015 and has since been the most affordable way into Land Rover ownership. Although it's a vehicle that for some reason seems to have its fair share of detractors, I've always been something of a quiet fan and would definitely consider it before the more expensive Range Rover Evoque...