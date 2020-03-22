The spectacular life of Sir David Attenborough

Many species bear his name. An awful lot of people can trot out an impression of his breathy narration style. Nadine Dreyer meets international treasure David Attenborough at the launch of his latest series

David Attenborough was in a difficult spot. He was in the depths of the Papua New Guinea jungle on one of his early television assignments and his entourage - for want of a better word - were refusing to go one step further.



They were adamant that to do so was to trespass on land belonging to a rival tribe, who by the way also happened to be cannibals...