We need to rethink our attitude to water in these frightening times

I pour myself a glass of water from the bottle in the fridge. I like the slight mineral tang. It's flat from being boiled and cooled before drinking but I can add luxuries like ice and lemon.

My water does not come from a tap. It comes, often, from my neighbour's well. This is sunk deep enough that the water that emerges is clear, no reddish stain proclaiming iron content. It's been tested for harmful metals and the chemical profile is excellent, especially for those needing protection against osteoporosis. But there's no telling what biological contaminants may be present: hence the boiling.

Harvesting it takes teamwork: my neighbour has to connect a series of hoses, then switch on his pump. This means that collecting water has to be timed to fit around load-shedding. I'm ready on the other side of the fence, my containers cleaned and sterilised, at least the ones I plan on storing water for drinking in.

This sounds like a lot of electricity and sterilising, but one thing I've learnt is how little of the water we consume is for drinking. Most of mine goes on washing, bathing, flushing and cleaning. Yet our municipalities have inherited a system where all water to the home is treated so that it's potable; the enormous waste of resources involved is one reason I went off the grid 26 months ago.

Water harvesting is a strange combination of physical labour ("You live like a medieval peasant," says my sister) and modern tech: my neighbour has an App on his phone that switches his pump on and off, and I WhatsApp him to let him know when to hit it. I collect 300l to 400l every few weeks, and it feels like largesse.

SWEET WATERS

But sometimes my water comes from the local Newlands spring next to the now-empty swimming pool. Council workers keep a close eye as we stand in line for the tap's gushing, cool, clear water: we are allowed to collect no more than 25l at a time. After that, we have to take our brimming bottles back to our cars, fetch more containers and join the queue once again.

The last time I was there a couple with a huge bakkie were laboriously filling over 100 5l bottles this way. This water still has to be boiled, but I don't always bother: these are the "sweet waters" of Camissa, a gift seeping from the rocks of Table Mountain.