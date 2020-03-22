We’ll have to learn to amuse ourselves as Covid-19 goes viral. Try these ideas

Usually we can fall back on the trusty excuse of being too busy with activities in the outside world to pay too much attention to matters of the boudoir, but good old Covid-19 has solved that problem for us. Now, burdened with mountains of free time, you finally have the chance to try a few of those things you saw on that video that one time. So do some stretches, fire up the old imagination station and summon the beast with two backs.

NETFLIX AND THRILL

I have a sneaking suspicion that the good folks at Netflix knew that the coronavirus was about to go on a world tour and stacked their content line-up accordingly.

If you want to watch something topical, binge the docuseries Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak or watch the episode on pandemics in the docuseries Explained.

If crying about the depths of human depravity is more your vibe, The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez will break your heart.

A bit of escapism is always fun, though, and local series Queen Sono has been trending near the top of the service's most-watched shows. It's a great option.

Netflix does not have the monopoly on good shows, though. The new season of Westworld is about to hit Showmax and YouTube is set to be full of quippy Daily Show clips to keep you abreast of Covid-19's latest travel plans.

PLAY WITH YOUR KIDS

Remember those small people who entered your life a few years ago and have since been draining your bank account? Normally they'd be busy ignoring you in favour of Tik Tok or homework. Now is your chance to reconnect with them. Show them that stick game that you keep saying was all the entertainment you needed when you were their age, ask them to teach you what a "woah" is and basically get them to like you.

Think of this as investing in your future because one day they will have to decide whether or not to send you to that nursing home. Their fondness for you may just save you from living out your twilight years in a musty facility eating questionable jelly.