Humour
13 funny coronavirus memes only stressed-out parents will get
Self-isolation is creating a newfound appreciation for teachers
In your mind little Tyler is an angel. Sure he’s a little rambunctious and can’t seem to keep his finger out of his nose, but he’s a lovely boy all the same.
Well, until now you’ve only had to deal with him over holidays. It turns out on a day-to-day basis Tyler is something of a terrorist, especially when he gets bored.
After about a week of schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he's climbing the walls and you’re beginning to think that all those people who cautioned against excess screen time are barren idiots. You wish screens were enough to distract him now, but he’s too far gone.
This is what Mrs Delport goes through at school every day — only in her case little Tyler has friends!
Yes, the 'Rona era is giving parents a newfound appreciation for teachers. Some are taking to social media to reveal how hard homeschooling is; a few are even calling for educators to get a well-deserved raise.
Others are opening up about the challenges of trying to to work from home while their kids bounce around like Gummy Bears who've just downed a six-pack of Red Bulls. Cue the memes!
#Homeschooling / #WorkFromHome Day 1 . Biggest takeaway so far, my son’s teacher needs a raise. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/UHDliyEaBi— Lindsey C (@lilDnD) March 16, 2020
Strategy for working from home tomorrow #wfh 🏡 👨👩👧👦 pic.twitter.com/dZKZ1vgkeK— Sam Webb (@sam_webbQA) March 17, 2020