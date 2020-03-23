Lifestyle

13 funny coronavirus memes only stressed-out parents will get

Self-isolation is creating a newfound appreciation for teachers

23 March 2020 - 08:33 By Yolisa Mkele and Toni Jaye Singer
Working from home is challenging when your young 'co-workers' are constantly messing around.
Image: 123RF/choreograph

In your mind little Tyler is an angel. Sure he’s a little rambunctious and can’t seem to keep his finger out of his nose, but he’s a lovely boy all the same.

Well, until now you’ve only had to deal with him over holidays. It turns out on a day-to-day basis Tyler is something of a terrorist, especially when he gets bored.

After about a week of schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic,  he's climbing the walls  and you’re beginning to think that all those people who cautioned against excess screen time are barren idiots. You wish screens were enough to distract him now, but he’s too far gone.

This is what Mrs Delport goes through at school every day — only in her case little Tyler has friends!

LOL! The four stages of coming to terms with life during the 'Rona era

Working from home while self-isolating is going to take some getting used to and, like grief, you'll go through different stages as you do.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Yes, the 'Rona era is giving parents a newfound appreciation for teachers. Some are taking to social media to reveal how hard homeschooling is; a few are even calling for educators to get a well-deserved raise.

Others are opening up about the challenges of trying to to work from home while their kids bounce around like Gummy Bears who've just downed a six-pack of Red Bulls. Cue the memes!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Coronavirus is deadly serious. So why is SA cracking jokes about it?

Herman Wasserman explains the phenomenon of laughter in the time of a pandemic
Lifestyle
1 week ago

LISTEN | 'Coronavirus Rhapsody': comic updates Queen hit for the 'Rona era

American comedian Dana Jay Bein's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' parody is helping music lovers keep their spirits up as they lie low during the pandemic
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

We’ll have to learn to amuse ourselves as Covid-19 goes viral. Try these ideas

Being stuck at home doesn't have to mean resigning yourself to a life of boredom
Lifestyle
1 day ago

