13 funny coronavirus memes only stressed-out parents will get

Well, until now you’ve only had to deal with him over holidays. It turns out on a day-to-day basis Tyler is something of a terrorist, especially when he gets bored.

After about a week of schools being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, he's climbing the walls and you’re beginning to think that all those people who cautioned against excess screen time are barren idiots. You wish screens were enough to distract him now, but he’s too far gone.

This is what Mrs Delport goes through at school every day — only in her case little Tyler has friends!