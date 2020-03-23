Covid-19: LOL! Sport commentator reports on daily life after running out of content
London-based sport commentator Nick Heath had to find creative ways to come up with content amid the coronavirus outbreak. The cancellations or postponements of live sporting events worldwide resulted in a loss of content for the commentator and podcast producer.
However, instead of being discouraged, he made light of the situation by reporting on people's daily lives.
Heath posted videos of people buying fruit and vegetables from street hawkers; a group of mothers, who made the international 4x4 push finals, taking a stroll with their children in the park; and Londoners eating in restaurants.
Take a look at the videos below:
International 4x4 Pushchair Formation Final. Live. #LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/BGGh01m1k1— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020
Football. Live. Well, a football.#TootingCommon #LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/Nvs92Etkz0— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 17, 2020
Find A Bargain Steeplechase. Live.#LifeCommentary #LiveCommentary pic.twitter.com/ny3ru4XN8u— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020
Find A Brunette A Seat With The Blonde Girls Qualifier.#LiveCommentary #LifeCommentary— Nick Heath (@nickheathsport) March 18, 2020
Getting tenuous now. pic.twitter.com/XEyrvBxPIR