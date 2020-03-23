Lifestyle

Covid-19: LOL! Sport commentator reports on daily life after running out of content

23 March 2020 - 11:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Globally, sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Globally, sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

London-based sport commentator Nick Heath had to find creative ways to come up with content amid the coronavirus outbreak. The cancellations or postponements of live sporting events worldwide resulted in a loss of content for the commentator and podcast producer.

However, instead of being discouraged, he made light of the situation by reporting on people's daily lives.

Heath posted videos of people buying fruit and vegetables from street hawkers; a group of mothers, who made the international 4x4 push finals, taking a stroll with their children in the park; and Londoners eating in restaurants.

Take a look at the videos below:

MORE

Coronavirus pandemic in Africa: 'It is as if people are preparing for war'

Alarmed consumers thronged markets across Africa this week, many in masks and gloves, to stock up as the coronavirus spread on the continent.
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Australia's Bondi Beach closed after crowds defy coronavirus rules

Australian officials closed Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach on Saturday after thousands of people flocked there in recent days, defying social distancing ...
News
2 days ago

Zimbabwe system 'inadequate' to take on coronavirus

In Chitungwiza, a town of half-a-million people south of Harare, several women are waiting at the water pump with large cans, concern etched on their ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking Travel
  2. WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent ... Lifestyle
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81 - family Lifestyle
  5. Only Somhale would have a wedding cake that magically floats midair Food

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...