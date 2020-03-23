Covid-19: Zozibini Tunzi's appeal for the universe to unite gets all the love
Social media users have flooded Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with positive messages under the hashtag #UniverseUnited.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi called for people to “keep each other company” virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In an Instagram post, the beauty queen asked her fans: “What have you been doing to keep sane in this trying time, what motivates you, what are you doing on your day-to-day while you are socially distancing?”
Responding, many took to social media to share their new “normal” day-to-day activities.
Here is a snapshot of some of the posts:
I know that the social distancing might have some of us feeling down as we do what we can to battle the spread of COVID19. Instead of thinking about we aren't able to do, how about we start focusing on what we can? Remember we might be alone at home, but we are a #UniverseUnited pic.twitter.com/SvSgBx146A— Miss Tinnnggg (@ianaolivia) March 22, 2020
Done Core Homeworkouts for tonight 🏃💪#stayfit#staystrong#stayhealthy#stayhome#universeunited— Lloyd Agustin (@Lloyd37989476) March 22, 2020
We can fight the virus by doing exercises in our home...💪🏃 pic.twitter.com/vq7FVY6NgS
The whole world is at war against an invisible opponent!— Queen Maxyne (@MaxyneNumb) March 21, 2020
I salute the frontliners of COVID-19 for their sleepless humanitarian anywhere around the globe! 🌍
You deserve our support and prayers! 🙏#QueenMaxyne#UniverseUnited pic.twitter.com/6lEDiOKjL3
No one has ever become poor by giving -Anne Frank #LabanLangPH #UniverseUnitedPosted by Teddy Gacayan Mendoza on Sunday, March 22, 2020
#UniverseUnited Hi everyone, wherever we are, what ever we are doing let us unite as one. Despites of this crisis we...Posted by Ian Kevin on Saturday, March 21, 2020