Lifestyle

Covid-19: Zozibini Tunzi's appeal for the universe to unite gets all the love

23 March 2020 - 09:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has kicked off the #UniverseUnited campaign to help fans 'keep each other company' on social media while in self-isolation.
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has kicked off the #UniverseUnited campaign to help fans 'keep each other company' on social media while in self-isolation.
Image: Miss Universe/Instagram

Social media users have flooded Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with positive messages under the hashtag #UniverseUnited.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi called for people to “keep each other company” virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an Instagram post, the beauty queen asked her fans: “What have you been doing to keep sane in this trying time, what motivates you, what are you doing on your day-to-day while you are socially distancing?” 

#UniverseUnited: Zozi Tunzi calls for everyone to 'keep each other company' virtually

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is one of many celebs who is practising social distancing in order to do her part to help flatten the curve during the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Responding, many took to social media to share their new “normal” day-to-day activities.

Here is a snapshot of some of the posts:

Twitter

Facebook

No one has ever become poor by giving -Anne Frank #LabanLangPH #UniverseUnited

Posted by Teddy Gacayan Mendoza on Sunday, March 22, 2020

#UniverseUnited Hi everyone, wherever we are, what ever we are doing let us unite as one. Despites of this crisis we...

Posted by Ian Kevin on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Instagram

MORE

WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent while self-isolating

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is doing her part to flatten the curve during the coronavirus outbreak: she's staying at home in her New York apartment, ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Zozi Tunzi pens heartfelt letter to lil girl who went viral for saying she’s ugly

'You are beautiful, capable and enough,' said Miss Universe
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zozibini Tunzi sends SOS to her mom for toilet paper amid Covid-19 outbreak

Trevor, please do the right thing and help the good sis with some toilet paper
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking Travel
  2. WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent ... Lifestyle
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81 - family Lifestyle
  5. Only Somhale would have a wedding cake that magically floats midair Food

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...