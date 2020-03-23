Forget telly, #laughsforquarantine is the best viewing out there
So, you're social distancing, self-isolating or in quarantine. You turn to the telly because, really, looking at your plants, dog or partner's face is getting a bit old.
But even SABC and Netflix aren't offering any relief.
Never fear. Social media is always near.
Worldwide, people under lockdown have united in the face of adversity to create content for those who are also bored, alone and at a loss.
Under the hashtag, #laughsforquarantine, videos of hilarious moments and tales of despair trended for much of the weekend.
Here are some of the goodies:
This made me laugh more than it should.... 🤣 #laughteristhebestmedicine #laughsforQuarantine pic.twitter.com/GfCQq7ryX3— Sian Marie (@siany1974) March 21, 2020
Finally Nokhutula tells her story 😂😂😂 🌈 #ArtsForLife #laughsforQuarantine PART 1 pic.twitter.com/Ow8fIOcBfe— Obey Muchipisi 🇿🇼 (@Obey_Muchipisi) March 21, 2020
If you need a good laugh, watch this! Sound on!#adorable #laughteristhebestmedicine #laughsforQuarantine #laugh https://t.co/cHeVVjxHwJ— Haleigh Dean ❤️📖🖋 (@HD_Reads) March 22, 2020
Absolute gold ! #CoronavirusPandemic #breaking #laughsforQuarantine https://t.co/hkjXlTrLNP— Tyson “The DEAD LEP” Riverdale 💀☘️ (@tyson_lep) March 22, 2020
Good night to All! Especially this kid drumming his way until his dad drags him inside 🤣🤣#clapforourcarers #5baje5minute #JantaCurfewMarch22 #niceday #laughsforQuarantine #laugh pic.twitter.com/hrMce83lG0— Twisha Pai (@twishapai) March 22, 2020