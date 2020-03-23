Lifestyle

Forget telly, #laughsforquarantine is the best viewing out there

23 March 2020 - 11:13 By Jessica Levitt
The world has come together to entertain you.
The world has come together to entertain you.
Image: 123RF/Denis Ismagilov

So, you're social distancing, self-isolating or in quarantine. You turn to the telly because, really, looking at your plants, dog or partner's face is getting a bit old.

But even SABC and Netflix aren't offering any relief.

Never fear. Social media is always near.

Worldwide, people under lockdown have united in the face of adversity to create content for those who are also bored, alone and at a loss.

Under the hashtag, #laughsforquarantine, videos of hilarious moments and tales of despair trended for much of the weekend.

Here are some of the goodies:

Most read

  1. Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking Travel
  2. WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent ... Lifestyle
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81 - family Lifestyle
  5. Only Somhale would have a wedding cake that magically floats midair Food

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...