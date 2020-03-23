Simply point and click for the perfect shot with the new Huawei Y7p phone
The stylish Huawei Y7p is now available at most retailers for R3,499
The 6.39-inch Huawei Y7p smartphone offers value for money with key features found in high-end devices like a full view display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio; a chip set optimised for gaming and social media; a performance boost for gaming; and a fingerprint sensor for an extra layer of security. Huawei’s 9.1 SKY Stereo delivers stereo sound for an immersive experience.
It runs on a Kirin 710F chip set with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.
It has a powerful 4,000mAh battery to last up to two days, depending on your usage. Its efficient AI power-saving mode from the chip optimises system fluidity by prioritising tasks accordingly, through Huawei’s full scene acceleration technology. The Y7p is capable of up to 22 hours of video playback, 111 hours of streaming and 20 hours of web surfing.
The handset will ship with Android 9 and Huawei’s EMUI 9 interface but will not come with Google Mobile Services pre-installed. Instead, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) provides key features including AppGallery, Assistant, Browser, Cloud, Wallet, Video, Music, Themes and Reader.
The HMS AppGallery is pre-installed on the device with more than 11,000 key apps to download in SA. It includes a wide selection of apps across categories like banking, business, lifestyle, games, education, navigation, shopping, photography and so much more.
48MP triple rear cameras
The Y7p really shines with its 48MP AI triple rear cameras with pro features. The trio of lenses include a 48MP main for high-resolution pics (f/1.8 aperture); an 8MP super wide angle with a 120-degree field of view for scenic shots (f/2.4 aperture); and a 2MP depth assist lens for portrait shots (f/2.4 aperture).
The powerful rear cameras also shoot in lowlight conditions at the touch of a button, ideal for night-time shots whether you’re indoors or out. It is perfect for capturing the city skylines thanks to hand-held night mode, or simply groups shots of friends or family at a braai.
To get the perfect night shot, you don’t even need a tripod. Using AI stabilisation and the longest exposure of six seconds, the Y7p captures every detail in lowlight environments, like a sky full of bright stars, as seen on higher-end Huawei models.
It also handles slow-motion videos well; capturing every detail visible, like a chain reaction of falling dominoes at an impressive 480 frames-per-second. Other cool video ideas for social media could be shot on the wide-angle lens to capture more detail, or scenic landscapes.
Its powerful AI feature includes a scene recognition mode that picks up any of up to 500 scenes across 21 different categories such as sunsets, fireworks, animals, mountains, food, and more that optimise the settings for colour and light. All you have to do is point and click for the perfect shot.
The Y7p has a tiny punch hole on the front full view display that houses a powerful 8MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It takes both AI beautification and AI portrait shots with an HDR setting option for the best colour, regardless of the lighting conditions. The AI scene recognition on the selfie cam identifies up to eight different scenes that include night scene, in your garden, indoors or at the beach.
The Huawei Y7p stands out from the crowd with its stunning 2.5D effect on the back from its nano-texture technology, in the shades aurora blue and midnight black, and is available immediately at leading retailers, networks and online stores.
This article was paid for by Huawei.