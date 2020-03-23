Simply point and click for the perfect shot with the new Huawei Y7p phone

The 6.39-inch Huawei Y7p smartphone offers value for money with key features found in high-end devices like a full view display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio; a chip set optimised for gaming and social media; a performance boost for gaming; and a fingerprint sensor for an extra layer of security. Huawei’s 9.1 SKY Stereo delivers stereo sound for an immersive experience.

It runs on a Kirin 710F chip set with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

It has a powerful 4,000mAh battery to last up to two days, depending on your usage. Its efficient AI power-saving mode from the chip optimises system fluidity by prioritising tasks accordingly, through Huawei’s full scene acceleration technology. The Y7p is capable of up to 22 hours of video playback, 111 hours of streaming and 20 hours of web surfing.

The handset will ship with Android 9 and Huawei’s EMUI 9 interface but will not come with Google Mobile Services pre-installed. Instead, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) provides key features including AppGallery, Assistant, Browser, Cloud, Wallet, Video, Music, Themes and Reader.

The HMS AppGallery is pre-installed on the device with more than 11,000 key apps to download in SA. It includes a wide selection of apps across categories like banking, business, lifestyle, games, education, navigation, shopping, photography and so much more.