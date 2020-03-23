#Quarantinebookclub: Here's a list of must-reads to add to your collection
Whether social distancing, self-isolating or under quarantine in the wake of Covid-19, millions around the world are speaking out about being stuck at home.
When Netflix and the fridge weren't good options any more, people turned to social media to share their lists of must-read books.
From thrillers to romance, the variety from those around the globe has given a different perspective on available literature.
Here's a snapshot of some books you should add to your reading list.
Now that I’ve finished Peaky Blinders (only what’s on Netflix), it’s time for reading marathons. 🥳 #QuarantineBookClub pic.twitter.com/nSNRH2bWzD— darkdefender (@_darkdefender_) March 23, 2020
As Calcutta gears up for a complete lockdown, I'm locked and loaded with books (yep, love books more than anything else in the world, even music 🤓). Quarantine doesn't feel so bad anymore.#LockdownNow #QuarantineBookClub #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/eS8i7e1LA5— Nayanika (@TheSourIndian) March 23, 2020
The next book in my quarantine reading marathon! #QuarantineBookClub #QuarantineLife #normalpeople pic.twitter.com/0enqqGqfcq— Phaedra Johnson (@PhaedraLJohnson) March 23, 2020
I’m almost done with Ayanda Borotho’s #UnbecomingToBecome really enjoying it, relatable too. #QuarantineBookClub pic.twitter.com/dOknnUvBWt— Lindiwe Dube 🇿🇦 (@LindiweDube) March 22, 2020
This is what I'm currently reading and I highly recommend it. If you want to learn to be in control of your money, this your go to book, no regrets. Enjoy🍃 #QuarantineBookClub pic.twitter.com/b2BFQZEswe— Ms Diatshwana (@PatriciaDee_) March 22, 2020