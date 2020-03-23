Lifestyle

WATCH | Friends surprise US couple with drive-by gender reveal party during social-distancing

23 March 2020 - 12:15 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Jennifer and Dustin Sanders, a US couple, were showered with love from a safe distance after they learned Jennifer is pregnant with a girl.
Jennifer and Dustin Sanders, a US couple, were showered with love from a safe distance after they learned Jennifer is pregnant with a girl.
Image: Dustin Sanders via Facebook

A video of a drive-by gender reveal party in Arkansas, US, has gone viral.

Parents-to-be Dustin and Jennifer Sanders cancelled their plans for the big reveal because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dustin said that after years of trying to conceive a child, they were excited to celebrate their pregnancy with family and friends but had to cancel because of the pandemic.

“We have struggled to have children but today my wife is 13 weeks. We had to cancel our gender reveal due to Covid-19,” he wrote on Facebook.

After announcing the gender of the baby on a Facebook Live video, the couple received a call from a close friend, Charlotte Edwards, asking them to step outside.

Outside was a convoy of cars driven by friends and family members, carrying pink streamers and confetti, to shower the couple with love after they discovered they were having a baby girl.

Watch the video below:

Speaking to Fox16.com, the couple said they prayed for this moment and will name their daughter Maddie Grace.

“We’ve prayed and prayed she would spread the love of Jesus more than us,” the couple said. “Two million people have watched that. She’s already spreading so much hope.”

EXPLAINED | Social distancing, self-isolation, quarantine & when they should be applied

As the number of coronavirus cases grows in SA, terms like social distancing, self-isolation and quarantine remain confusing for some.
News
5 hours ago

POLL | So, how's self-isolation and social distancing going?

Liking it or nah?
News
7 hours ago

#UniverseUnited: Zozi Tunzi calls for everyone to 'keep each other company' virtually

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is one of many celebs who is practising social distancing in order to do her part to help flatten the curve during the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking Travel
  2. WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent ... Lifestyle
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81 - family Lifestyle
  5. Only Somhale would have a wedding cake that magically floats midair Food

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...