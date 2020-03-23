WATCH | Friends surprise US couple with drive-by gender reveal party during social-distancing

A video of a drive-by gender reveal party in Arkansas, US, has gone viral.

Parents-to-be Dustin and Jennifer Sanders cancelled their plans for the big reveal because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Dustin said that after years of trying to conceive a child, they were excited to celebrate their pregnancy with family and friends but had to cancel because of the pandemic.

“We have struggled to have children but today my wife is 13 weeks. We had to cancel our gender reveal due to Covid-19,” he wrote on Facebook.

After announcing the gender of the baby on a Facebook Live video, the couple received a call from a close friend, Charlotte Edwards, asking them to step outside.

Outside was a convoy of cars driven by friends and family members, carrying pink streamers and confetti, to shower the couple with love after they discovered they were having a baby girl.

Watch the video below: