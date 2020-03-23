WATCH | The Kiffness strikes again with Covid-19 version of Toto's 'Africa'

South Africans anxiously waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest briefing on the Covid-19 outbreak tonight can stay entertained with the latest offering from local internet sensation The Kiffness — a rewritten version of Toto's hit song Africa.

Titled Africa (Covid-19 version), the humourous lyrics are all about self-isolating and “flattening the curve". They warn people to quarantine or else the virus is “coming after you”.

The music video, hailed as brilliant by users, has so far garnered more than 25,000 views on YouTube. Check it out: