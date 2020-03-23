Lifestyle

WATCH | The Kiffness strikes again with Covid-19 version of Toto's 'Africa'

The local band has dropped another humorous music video telling South Africans how to stay safe amidst the coronavirus outbreak

23 March 2020 - 13:13 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
David Scott, founder of local band The Kiffness.
David Scott, founder of local band The Kiffness.
Image: Press Image/The Kiffness

South Africans anxiously waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest briefing on the Covid-19 outbreak tonight can stay entertained with the latest offering from local internet sensation The Kiffness — a rewritten version of Toto's hit song Africa.

Titled Africa (Covid-19 version), the humourous lyrics are all about self-isolating and “flattening the curve". They warn people to quarantine or else the virus is “coming after you”. 

The music video, hailed as brilliant by users, has so far garnered more than 25,000 views on YouTube. Check it out:

WATCH | The Kiffness's new music video urging quarantine.

Last week, the band turned the president's demonstration of how to do a Rona-respectful elbow greeting into a viral video. It was set to The Knack's 1979 debut single, My Sharona — or in this case, My Corona. Watch it here

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | The Kiffness sends up Cyril Ramaphosa's elbow greeting with 'My Corona' song

Ramaphosa says the elbow greeting must be used to avoid shaking hands
Lifestyle
6 days ago

LISTEN | 'Coronavirus Rhapsody': comic updates Queen hit for the 'Rona era

American comedian Dana Jay Bein's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' parody is helping music lovers keep their spirits up as they lie low during the pandemic
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking Travel
  2. WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent ... Lifestyle
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81 - family Lifestyle
  5. Only Somhale would have a wedding cake that magically floats midair Food

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...