Cameroonian Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango dies from Covid-19

Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died on Tuesday after contracting Covid-19, becoming the latest African artist to succumb to the virus.

The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit Soul Makossa, died at a hospital in Paris, said a statement on Facebook.

“His funeral service will be held in strict privacy and a tribute to his memory will be organised when possible,” the statement said.

Dibango's death comes days after that of Congolese music legend Aurlus Mabélé, known as the “King of Soukous”, an up-tempo modern variant of Congolese rumba. He died on Thursday, also in Paris, aged 67.

Tributes for Dibango poured in on social media after news of his death broke.