Covid-19 is the odd reason everyone's Googling Disney's 'Tangled' right now

Did Disney predict the coronavirus in their 2010 film Tangled?

That's what some social media conspiracy theorists are saying after noticing similarities between the movie — which is based on the classic fairytale Rapunzel — and the current pandemic.

One of the strongest arguments for their case is that the kingdom in which the story is set is called, wait for it – Corona! Something that seems so unbelievable that loads of people are turning to Google for verification.

In fact, AFP reported on Monday that the most-asked coronavirus-related question Americans had typed into the popular search engine over the past 24 hours was: “What was the name of the kingdom in Tangled?”