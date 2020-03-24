Social distancing: No, it's not visiting your squad to binge watch your fave series

Social distancing as a precautionary measure amid the Covid-19 outbreak remains misunderstood. Many see it as an opportunity to visit or host friends and family, which it is not.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic in December 2019, United Nations (UN) health agency the World Health Organisation (WHO) released recommendations people need to follow to slow or minimise the spread of coronavirus.

It defines social-distancing as avoiding contact with people who may be sneezing or coughing by staying at home or maintaining a one-metre distance from others in social settings.