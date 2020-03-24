Lifestyle

WATCH | Coconut Kelz killing the #savagedancechallenge is the cutest thing you'll see today

24 March 2020 - 11:29 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Lesego Tlhabi sips juice at Tashas, just like her alter ego, Coconut Kelz, would.
Lesego Tlhabi sips juice at Tashas, just like her alter ego, Coconut Kelz, would.
Image: Alaister Russell

A video of comedian and satirist Lesego Tlhabi, otherwise known as Coconut Kelz, nailing the #savagedancechallenge in the wake of coronavirus is making waves on Twitter.

The challenge  is a hit on video-making app TikTok, with celebrities, including Normani and Keke Palmer, taking part in it.

At the weekend, South Africans were hooked on online groove as celebrity DJs, including DJ Shimza and Black Motion, hosted online quarantine parties. Until the weekend, however, we do the #savagedancechallenge because, well, #quarantinelife and #socialdistancing.

Watch Tlhabi's performance below:

MORE

WATCH | Coconut Kelz's tongue-in-cheek take on the DA's chaotic week

Ditzy DA youth Coconut Kelz has been tasked with "the most important job in pretty much the history of the entire DA". She's got to return the ...
Lifestyle
4 months ago

Redi Tlhabi to stepdaughter Coconut Keltz: 'You have been nothing but love to me'

Redi Tlhabi led the birthday messages to stepdaughter Lesego Tlhabi, also know as Coconut Kelz, as she turned 31.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Coconut Kelz finds humour in FW de Klerk saga: 'Blacks weren't humans then'

'It was a crime against blacks, but blacks weren't humans then, therefore not humanity. That's all he meant, no offence guys'
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent ... Lifestyle
  2. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  3. Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking Travel
  4. Years as ANC politician taught Logie Naidoo all about comedy Lifestyle
  5. Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Covid-19: report Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19
Prayer during Covid-19: Jo'burg mosque ups safety measures