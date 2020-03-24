WATCH | Coconut Kelz killing the #savagedancechallenge is the cutest thing you'll see today

A video of comedian and satirist Lesego Tlhabi, otherwise known as Coconut Kelz, nailing the #savagedancechallenge in the wake of coronavirus is making waves on Twitter.

The challenge is a hit on video-making app TikTok, with celebrities, including Normani and Keke Palmer, taking part in it.

At the weekend, South Africans were hooked on online groove as celebrity DJs, including DJ Shimza and Black Motion, hosted online quarantine parties. Until the weekend, however, we do the #savagedancechallenge because, well, #quarantinelife and #socialdistancing.

Watch Tlhabi's performance below: