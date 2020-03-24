Lifestyle

WATCH | Rocker Bon Jovi ropes in fans to help finish his new Covid-19 song

24 March 2020 - 15:42 By AFP Relaxnews
Jon Bon Jovi is calling on his fans to help him complete a song about life during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: 123RF/yakub88

Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi recently shared a YouTube video in which he detailed his latest musical project, Do What You Can, a song inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. 

In the nearly four-minute clip — watch it below — the 58-year-old musician explains that he has already written the first verse and chorus of the yet-unfinished song.

"When you can't do what you do/You do what you can/This ain't my prayer/It's just a thought I'm wanting to send/Round here we bend but don't break/Down here we all understand/When you can't do what you do/You do what you can," he sings in the uplifting chorus.

The title of the song notably references the caption of a photograph where Bon Jovi is seen washing dishes at JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in his native New Jersey.

View this post on Instagram

If you can't do what you do... do what you can.

A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) on

Now the rocker is calling on fans to help him write the second verse by sharing their experiences of life amid the global coronavirus pandemic on social media with the hashtag #DoWhatYouCan.

"Tell me how you're feeling, tell me if you're hurting. Talk about that high school graduation that's gonna be cancelled, talk about that prom you might just not have, talk about that baby coming that there's nothing you can do about that, talk about the paycheck you're losing, talk about being afraid — looking out your window and wondering what to make of all this. Just remember, we're gonna get through it," he elaborates .

WATCH | Jon Bon Jovi talks about the new unfinished song 'Do What You Can'.

In addition to working on Do What You Can, the singer-songwriter is gearing towards the release of his band's 15th studio album, Bon Jovi: 2020, which is due on May 15.

