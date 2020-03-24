WATCH | Rocker Bon Jovi ropes in fans to help finish his new Covid-19 song

Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi recently shared a YouTube video in which he detailed his latest musical project, Do What You Can, a song inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the nearly four-minute clip — watch it below — the 58-year-old musician explains that he has already written the first verse and chorus of the yet-unfinished song.

"When you can't do what you do/You do what you can/This ain't my prayer/It's just a thought I'm wanting to send/Round here we bend but don't break/Down here we all understand/When you can't do what you do/You do what you can," he sings in the uplifting chorus.

The title of the song notably references the caption of a photograph where Bon Jovi is seen washing dishes at JBJ Soul Kitchen Community Restaurant in his native New Jersey.