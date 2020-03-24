Lifestyle

WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call

24 March 2020 - 11:30 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A woman, believed to be from the US, accidentally left her camera on in the loo during a conference call.
Image: 123RF/nobilior

Working remotely has become the norm now that people around the globe are self-isolating to halt the spread of Covid-19.

For many, working from home doesn't always go as planned.

In a now-viral video, a woman, believed to be from the US, accidentally left her camera on while in the loo during a video conference call

Covid-19 is the odd reason everyone's Googling Disney's 'Tangled' right now

Did Disney predict the coronavirus in their 2010 film 'Tangled'? That's what some social media conspiracy theorists are saying.
2 hours ago

The woman, referred to as Jennifer, can be seen walking through her house as a colleague discusses work and “professional standards”.

But as she speaks, Jennifer can be seen entering the bathroom, removing her trousers and sitting on the toilet.

Her colleagues were in hysterics. LOL!

See video below

On Twitter, the video garnered thousands of comments and saw “poor Jennifer” topping the trend list.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

