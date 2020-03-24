WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call
Working remotely has become the norm now that people around the globe are self-isolating to halt the spread of Covid-19.
For many, working from home doesn't always go as planned.
In a now-viral video, a woman, believed to be from the US, accidentally left her camera on while in the loo during a video conference call
The woman, referred to as Jennifer, can be seen walking through her house as a colleague discusses work and “professional standards”.
But as she speaks, Jennifer can be seen entering the bathroom, removing her trousers and sitting on the toilet.
Her colleagues were in hysterics. LOL!
See video below
Poor Jennifer, she's not used to this new life yet. 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/rHqGtITNSz— Mike Y (@ybamik) March 21, 2020
On Twitter, the video garnered thousands of comments and saw “poor Jennifer” topping the trend list.
Here is a snapshot of the reactions:
I honestly hope poor Jennifer knows she is a goddamn national treasure for providing us all with such laughter in the middle of a global pandemic.— Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) March 22, 2020
We’re laughing because we all know that poor Jennifer could have been any of us.— Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) March 22, 2020
I refuse to pity #PoorJennifer. Jenn is a hero. We are a country—nay a world!—desperate for just a little harmless comedic relief and Jenn stepped up—like a smutty Lucille Ball! Take a bow. Pick up your award and tell the haters, “Hey, shit happens!” 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/VyWxqNzrs4— 🌹 Clark wants Joe Biden to draw a clock (@Clarknt67) March 22, 2020
This has to be the highlight of the pandemic#poorjennifer pic.twitter.com/oOLT8CDfAY— Barstool Stocks (@barstoolstocks) March 22, 2020