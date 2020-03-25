Lifestyle

Greta Thunberg says 'it's extremely likely' she had Covid-19

The Swedish climate activist revealed in an Instagram post that she's since "basically recovered"

25 March 2020 - 08:02 By AFP
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has revealed that she's likely had Covid-19, warning other people to stay safe.
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has revealed that she's likely had Covid-19, warning other people to stay safe.
Image: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File photo

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday that it was "extremely likely" that she had contracted Covid-19, after experiencing several symptoms following a trip to central Europe.

"Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms... I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed," the teenage climate champion said in an Instagram post.

Thunberg said the symptoms emerged after she returned from a trip around central Europe, and that she and her father had isolated themselves as a precaution.

As of Tuesday, Sweden had reported 2,272 confirmed cases, but only those with severe symptoms in need of hospital care and staff working with at risk groups are tested.

Therefore, Thunberg said she had not been tested, but said "it's extremely likely" that she had it, "given the combined symptoms and circumstances."

The 17-year-old also said she had now "basically recovered," but cautioned others, saying she "almost didn't feel ill."

She warned that others, especially young people, only experiencing mild symptoms might not know "they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups."

"We who don't belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others," she said.

In early March, Thunberg, who spearheaded the "school strike for climate" movement, called for a digital protest so as to avoid large gatherings that could exacerbate the spread of the new coronavirus.

She had invited activists to post photos of themselves with the word #ClimateStrikeOnline every Friday instead of attending demonstrations in the streets.

MORE:

Cameroonian Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango dies from Covid-19

Nobel laureate and former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari and his wife, Eeva, have tested positive for the virus.
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

'Game of Thrones' star is self-isolating with family after contracting Covid-19

Kristofer Hivju, known for playing Tormund Giantsbane in the hit series, said he only had "mild symptoms of a cold".
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Idris Elba tests positive for Covid-19: I have no symptoms so far

The British actor told his fans that he feels okay and encouraged them not to panic
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Tom Hanks feeling 'better', urges fans to respect Covid-19 health advice

Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks said he and wife Rita Wilson were on the mend Monday, after two weeks in hospital and self-isolation with the ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  2. Gyms cave in, announce temporary closure of facilities during lockdown Health & Sex
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Covid-19: report Lifestyle
  5. How this Hoedspruit community rallied together to defeat HIV/Aids Health & Sex

Latest Videos

SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554
SA announces 21-day lockdown over Covid-19