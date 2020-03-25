Greta Thunberg says 'it's extremely likely' she had Covid-19

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday that it was "extremely likely" that she had contracted Covid-19, after experiencing several symptoms following a trip to central Europe.

"Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms... I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed," the teenage climate champion said in an Instagram post.

Thunberg said the symptoms emerged after she returned from a trip around central Europe, and that she and her father had isolated themselves as a precaution.