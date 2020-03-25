Heartwarming: This elderly prof used Zoom for the first time to pre-record classes
A tribute shared by a student about his professor, who pre-recorded lessons amid the coronavirus outbreak, has received more than one million impressions on Twitter.
Macho Montana's 73-year old professor at the University of North Carolina used Zoom for the first time to host classes. He pre-recorded them and had a doll to keep him company while he delivered the lessons.
Touched by his professor's effort, Montana shared the touching tribute on Twitter, saying: “I'm social distancing for this man and this man only.”
In SA, 554 people have tested positive for the virus, with universities and schools hit hard by the outbreak.
University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced on Tuesday that all classes will be suspended during the national lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday. It starts at midnight on Thursday continues until April 16.
“As a result of the lockdown, no member of staff will be allowed in any UCT building, including residences. All academic activities, including research, will also cease.”
UCT has four confirmed cases of Covid-19.