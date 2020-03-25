Heartwarming: This elderly prof used Zoom for the first time to pre-record classes

A tribute shared by a student about his professor, who pre-recorded lessons amid the coronavirus outbreak, has received more than one million impressions on Twitter.

Macho Montana's 73-year old professor at the University of North Carolina used Zoom for the first time to host classes. He pre-recorded them and had a doll to keep him company while he delivered the lessons.

Touched by his professor's effort, Montana shared the touching tribute on Twitter, saying: “I'm social distancing for this man and this man only.”