Instagram now allows friends to 'co-watch' posts while video chatting

Instagram unveiled a new feature Tuesday allowing users to connect more easily over video and shared content as part of a move to ease isolation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook-owned image-centric social network also announced new efforts to promote reliable content about the outbreak and stop the spread of misinformation

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, told journalists the new "co-watching" feature allows people to connect around online content while video chatting.

This is becoming more important with many people around the world cut off from friends and family due to "shelter in place" orders.