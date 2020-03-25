Instagram now allows friends to 'co-watch' posts while video chatting

Lifestyle

Instagram has launched a new feature to combat loneliness amid the covid-19 outbreak.
Instagram unveiled a new feature Tuesday allowing users to connect more easily over video and shared content as part of a move to ease isolation stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Facebook-owned image-centric social network also announced new efforts to promote reliable content about the outbreak and stop the spread of misinformation 

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, told journalists the new "co-watching" feature allows people to connect around online content while video chatting.

This is becoming more important with many people around the world cut off from friends and family due to "shelter in place" orders.

"We can play a role in helping to sort of combat that loneliness," he said.

The service with more than one billion users worldwide also announced it would ramp up efforts to deliver verified information and stamp out hoaxes.

Mosseri said the company is not seeing a coordinated misinformation effort but "bad advice," and unproven remedies.

As a result, Instagram directs users to information from the World Health Organisation and local health ministries, according to a blog post.

Instagram said it would also add "stickers" that signify verified coronavirus information and would remove content about health claims "unless posted by a credible health organization."

The social network also said it would offer links to donations for nonprofit organizations and offer tips for social distancing.

The initiative follows similar efforts by Facebook on its core social platform as well as on its Messenger and WhatsApp services and by other platforms such as YouTube and Twitter.

More than two billion people use at least one of Facebook's "family" of applications daily.

