Lifestyle

Mzansi is not impressed by Chicken Licken closing during lockdown: 'This is hell'

25 March 2020 - 08:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Chicken Licken will close during the lockdown, which starts at midnight on March 26.
Chicken Licken will close during the lockdown, which starts at midnight on March 26.
Image: Chicken Licken/ Twitter

Fast-food chain Chicken Licken announced on Tuesday night that its shops will be closed during the 21-day lockdown, leaving customers wondering how they will get through self-isolation without “the fix”.

WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us right now

As lockdown looms and South Africans stock their pantries like doomsday preppers, some of us were secretly hoping we'd still be able to get food ...
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that businesses must be closed in line with the shutdown, which aims to slow the spread of coronavirus. SA has more than 500 Covid-19 infections.

The president said public servants, including police and traffic officers, will remain at work, as will health-care workers and members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), which has been deployed to assist the SA Police Service (SAPS) to ensure lockdown measures are adhered to.

Restaurants, fast-food outlets, takeaway and food-delivery options will not be operating.

The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and runs until April 16.

Here's a glimpse into the responses:

Seven coronavirus myths debunked

In SA, spreading fake news about the coronavirus is punishable by a fine or jail
News
1 day ago

Nigeria reports first coronavirus death

Nigeria on Monday reported its first death from coronavirus as confirmed cases of infections in Africa's most populous nation climbed further.
News
1 day ago

South Korea to help car industry ride out coronavirus

South Korea said on Monday it would provide logistical and financial support to help the auto industry through the coronavirus crisis, warning of ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  2. Gyms cave in, announce temporary closure of facilities during lockdown Health & Sex
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Covid-19: report Lifestyle
  5. How this Hoedspruit community rallied together to defeat HIV/Aids Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554