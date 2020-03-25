Mzansi is not impressed by Chicken Licken closing during lockdown: 'This is hell'
Fast-food chain Chicken Licken announced on Tuesday night that its shops will be closed during the 21-day lockdown, leaving customers wondering how they will get through self-isolation without “the fix”.
On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that businesses must be closed in line with the shutdown, which aims to slow the spread of coronavirus. SA has more than 500 Covid-19 infections.
The president said public servants, including police and traffic officers, will remain at work, as will health-care workers and members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), which has been deployed to assist the SA Police Service (SAPS) to ensure lockdown measures are adhered to.
Restaurants, fast-food outlets, takeaway and food-delivery options will not be operating.
The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and runs until April 16.
Here's a glimpse into the responses:
21 days without Chicken Licken's 'Rock my Soul' and 'Feed My Craving' is what I Imagine Hell to be like. pic.twitter.com/hh379s5fBe— Happy Zayn Independence x MoM Day🎉 (@Zayn_WestAllen) March 24, 2020
What am I going to do without chicken licken!??!!!!?????? Please explain. Ten marks!!!— Gugu Ndabezitha (@SissGugu) March 24, 2020
So no going out, and no chicken licken? pic.twitter.com/V1eBQrxW0r— #BamakoIsComing (@simphiwedana) March 24, 2020
No Chicken Licken for 21 days??? Noo guys.— 🌈Shaz♌ (@Sheila_Shaz22) March 24, 2020
But y'all said tough times don't last. The tough times are lasting pic.twitter.com/bhC3iLPqSP
I'm still salty about that Chicken Licken announcement— мαη who lived тωιcε™ (@SoniqueML) March 24, 2020
I’m going to buy as much Chicken Licken, popcorn seeds, Hennessy, Red Square, champagne, Ps chocolates and sparkling water.— 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐨 𝐙𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐮 (@NothyZungu) March 24, 2020
Things that keep me calm.
How the hell is Chicken Licken not an essential service?! 😢— Sfiso Hero Mthethwa (@SfisoHeroMtetwa) March 24, 2020
I’m definitely panic buying Chicken Licken and putting it in the deep freezer, ngeke sizwe ngani 🤞🏿— Becoming (@XolanWaleKenhuk) March 25, 2020