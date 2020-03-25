Mzansi is not impressed by Chicken Licken closing during lockdown: 'This is hell'

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that businesses must be closed in line with the shutdown, which aims to slow the spread of coronavirus. SA has more than 500 Covid-19 infections.

The president said public servants, including police and traffic officers, will remain at work, as will health-care workers and members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), which has been deployed to assist the SA Police Service (SAPS) to ensure lockdown measures are adhered to.

Restaurants, fast-food outlets, takeaway and food-delivery options will not be operating.

The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and runs until April 16.

Here's a glimpse into the responses: