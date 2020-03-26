Enjoy a soak in the tub? Bathing every day may cut your risk of heart disease

The temperature of the water also appeared to be linked to CVD risk, with the team finding that those who preferred a warm temperature had a 26 percent lower risk of overall cardiovascular disease, and those who preferred hot water had a 35 percent lower risk. However, no significant association was found between water temperature and overall stroke risk.

The researchers noted that how often the participants took a bath didn't appear to increase the risk of sudden cardiac death, or of a particular type of stroke called subarachnoid hemorrhage (which is when there is bleeding in the space around the brain), however, a linked editorial points out that sudden death associated with hot baths is relatively common in Japan.

"There can be no doubt about the potential dangers of bathing in hot water, and the occurrence of death from this increases with age, as well as with the temperature of the water," said Dr. Andrew Felix Burden in the linked editorial.

While the researchers note that taking a hot bath is not without its risk, particularly if the temperature is too hot, they add that it still appears bathing can bring health benefits, with having a bath also previously associated with improved sleep quality and self-rated health.