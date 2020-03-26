From Idris Elba to Ndaba Mandela: Five famous people who have Covid-19

Coronavirus has affected thousands globally since it was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday dubbed it"the number 1 public enemy” during a media briefing. It said more than 20,000 people have died from Covid-19.

Here are five well known people who have tested positive:

Ndaba Mandela

Nelson Mandela's grandson, Ndaba Mandela, announced on Instagram on Monday that he was positive and urged people not to panic.

“So, what now that I have the ’rona? I'll make sure that I eat healthy, no alcohol.” Mandela said he was not showing any symptoms, but admitted he was a little concerned.

“Ever since I got the results, it's like my mind has been playing tricks on me. All of a sudden I'm getting hot flushes, but actually I think it's all in my mind.”

Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein tested positive, TimesLIVE reported on Sunday. US correctional services did not respond to questions from AFP and his spokespeople declined to respond to US media.