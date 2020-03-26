From Idris Elba to Ndaba Mandela: Five famous people who have Covid-19
Coronavirus has affected thousands globally since it was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday dubbed it"the number 1 public enemy” during a media briefing. It said more than 20,000 people have died from Covid-19.
Here are five well known people who have tested positive:
Ndaba Mandela
Nelson Mandela's grandson, Ndaba Mandela, announced on Instagram on Monday that he was positive and urged people not to panic.
“So, what now that I have the ’rona? I'll make sure that I eat healthy, no alcohol.” Mandela said he was not showing any symptoms, but admitted he was a little concerned.
“Ever since I got the results, it's like my mind has been playing tricks on me. All of a sudden I'm getting hot flushes, but actually I think it's all in my mind.”
Harvey Weinstein
Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein tested positive, TimesLIVE reported on Sunday. US correctional services did not respond to questions from AFP and his spokespeople declined to respond to US media.
Prince Charles
Clarence House on Wednesday announced in a statement that Prince Charles, son of Queen Elizabeth II, tested positive for Covid-19. His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall (Camilla Parker-Bowles), tested negative. The couple is in self-isolation at their home in Scotland, TimesLIVE reported.
Idris Elba
Actor Idris Elba revealed in a video on Twitter earlier this month that he was positive. He was not showing symptoms, but was tested because he had been exposed to someone who tested positive.
He urged people to adhere to WHO recommendations: “There are people out there who aren't showing symptoms, so now its time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”
Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Sabrina Dhowre Elba revealed on Oprah Talks Covid-19 on Sunday that she had tested positive after being in contact with her husband, Idris. The couple shared their perspective on the pandemic and said they were in self-quarantine.
Sabrina was warned by medical experts to keep her distance from her husband.
“I could have put myself in a separate room or stayed away, and I'm sure people are making those decisions, but I made the decision to be with him and, you know, still touch him,” reported NBC.