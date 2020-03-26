Idris Elba, wife 'feel OK' and remain in quarantine after contracting Covid-19

British actor Idris Elba has told fans he and his wife “feel OK” after they tested positive for Covid-19.

On March 16, the Marvel actor revealed in a video on Twitter that he'd tested positive for the deadly virus, despite not having any symptoms at the time.

A few days later, his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, also tested positive.

On Thursday morning, Elba posted a picture on Twitter with an update for fans, saying he and Sabrina were in quarantine, but doing OK.

“Hope everyone is coping with this ... Currently still [in] quarantine ... Sab and I still feel OK so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we'd like to go home to London.”