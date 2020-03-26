Idris Elba, wife 'feel OK' and remain in quarantine after contracting Covid-19
The actor took to Twitter to update fans on his wellbeing and answer a few questions
British actor Idris Elba has told fans he and his wife “feel OK” after they tested positive for Covid-19.
On March 16, the Marvel actor revealed in a video on Twitter that he'd tested positive for the deadly virus, despite not having any symptoms at the time.
A few days later, his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, also tested positive.
On Thursday morning, Elba posted a picture on Twitter with an update for fans, saying he and Sabrina were in quarantine, but doing OK.
“Hope everyone is coping with this ... Currently still [in] quarantine ... Sab and I still feel OK so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we'd like to go home to London.”
Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes. Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. 🤔At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe pic.twitter.com/M9wppoSa7i— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 25, 2020
Elba also answered a few questions from fans, providing further details on his health and symptoms since testing, and explaining his “immunity” to the virus once he's recovered.
Elba was among the first celebrities to reveal he'd contracted the virus, which has claimed thousands of lives since it emerged in December.
Other famous people who have tested positive include Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Prince Charles, Prince Albert II of Monaco and Harvey Weinstein.
Locally, the late Nelson Mandela's grandson, Ndaba, has Covid-19.