Lockdown! Six questions SA has Googled the most (+ we answer them)

South Africans are turning to Google for answers to their most burning questions about the country's looming 21-day lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that businesses will shut and the movement of citizens will be limited to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

PR consultant Samantha Perry said the questions below were the most searched in the past seven days.

What does lockdown mean?

It means all South African citizens, except essential workers and some public servants, including members of the military, police and health-care workers, must stay in their homes until midnight on April 16.

Citizens will be allowed to leave their homes only if they have valid reasons, such as buying food and medicines or seeking medical attention.

On Wednesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that public transport operating hours would be limited to eight hours a day.

When is lockdown in SA?

The lockdown starts at midnight on Thursday and ends at midnight on April 16.

How long has Italy been on lockdown?

Italy is concluding its third week in lockdown. It started on March 10, TimesLIVE reported.