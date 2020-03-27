An elephant movie is Meghan Markle's first gig after wrapping up royal life

Meghan Markle will kick-start her new life away from the front-lines of Britain's royal family by narrating a new film about a family of African elephants, Disney has announced.

The documentary will follow the family of elephants as they cross Africa's Kalahari Desert. Its broadcast date is just three days after the former actress and her husband, Prince Harry, will officially step down as senior royals.

“Disneynature's Elephant, an original movie narrated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3,” the channel said on its Twitter account.