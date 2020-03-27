An elephant movie is Meghan Markle's first gig after wrapping up royal life
Meghan Markle will kick-start her new life away from the front-lines of Britain's royal family by narrating a new film about a family of African elephants, Disney has announced.
The documentary will follow the family of elephants as they cross Africa's Kalahari Desert. Its broadcast date is just three days after the former actress and her husband, Prince Harry, will officially step down as senior royals.
“Disneynature's Elephant, an original movie narrated by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3,” the channel said on its Twitter account.
Harry was heard mentioning his wife's voice-over abilities to Disney boss Bob Iger at the London premiere of The Lion King last year
“You know she does voice-overs?” he told Iger. “She's really interested.”
Iger was heard to reply: “Sure. We'd love to try.”
Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dedicated to environmental causes and are looking to develop their charitable foundation as part of a “progressive new role”.