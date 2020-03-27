LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 1: Start a bucket list of simple pleasures

It's a surreal feeling knowing that the entire country has been grounded for the next 21 days. Things we used to take for granted, like walking our dogs or coffee with a friend, will become the stuff of fantasies as we hole up in our houses for three weeks.

The Covid-19 lockdown will hammer home the notion that it's the small things that count. For Katie Eborall, a mom from Leeds in the UK, it already has.

That's why Eborall has reinvented the bucket list. Rather than being a list of grand plans, her family's version is a collection of everyday activities they're longing to do, but can't because they're stuck at home for their own safety.