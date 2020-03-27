LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 1: Start a bucket list of simple pleasures
A British mom has come up with a beautiful way to help keep hope alive in her home during the coronavirus pandemic. Why not try it?
It's a surreal feeling knowing that the entire country has been grounded for the next 21 days. Things we used to take for granted, like walking our dogs or coffee with a friend, will become the stuff of fantasies as we hole up in our houses for three weeks.
The Covid-19 lockdown will hammer home the notion that it's the small things that count. For Katie Eborall, a mom from Leeds in the UK, it already has.
That's why Eborall has reinvented the bucket list. Rather than being a list of grand plans, her family's version is a collection of everyday activities they're longing to do, but can't because they're stuck at home for their own safety.
We’ve started a new thing in our house today and sharing it in case anyone else wants to try. Every time we wish we...Posted by Katie Eborall on Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Eborall explained her idea on Facebook, saying, “Every time we wish we could do something ... we’re going to write it down on a post it note and put it in a jar.
“When all this is over, this will be our bucket list and we’ll work our way through the jar and be more grateful than ever for the little and lovely things in our lives.
“Until then we’ll enjoy watching the jar fill up with magical things to look forward to.”
It's a beautiful idea, and one that will help keep hope alive in your home — something that's essential for our mental health right now. So, on day one of lockdown, go grab a jar and start your own bucket list of simple pleasures.
• From gripping series to watch to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our 'Life in Lockdown' series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's installment.