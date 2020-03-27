To appeal to today’s youth, it’s all about the brand’s social message

How quickly things can change. Last month, we all had plans for Easter and beyond. But the Covid-19 coronavirus arrived on our shores, bringing an abrupt halt to life as we know it. It has also brought into stark relief how interconnected we are. We may come from different countries, backgrounds, cultures and creeds, but our humanity — in all its strength and vulnerability — is the thread that unites us, even as we practise social distancing.

When it comes to youth marketing, a similar type of unity in diversity applies. Youth can no longer be seen as a homogenous group of people, thanks to our fast-transitioning society, the influence of social media and its plethora of online forums, and the tensions that prevail in African society.

As such, more and more tribes have formed — people with common passions, behaviours, values and interests. These shared aspirations are what unify them into small communities who relate more to brands for what they represent than for the commoditised items they present to the world. For each tribe, then, it’s more about the social message of a brand than the hard sell.

Given this woke stance, advertisers have had to re-examine their brand promise by asking this question: How do brands speak to tribes? They do so in various ways. We look at just some of these ways by considering three tribes: sneakerheads, esports gamers and members of the #MeToo movement.