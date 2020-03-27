'Stay safe, strong': African stars join fight against Covid-19

Footballers and musicians have been on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus in Africa, reaching not just for social media to spread awareness of the dangers of the virus but also for the cheque book.

Among the first to step up was Senegalese winger Sadio Mane — a key player in Liverpool's push for the English Premier League title this year — who donated 30 million CFA francs ($50,000) to his country's National Medical Commission to fight the deadly microbe.

In Ivory Coast, former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba gave masks to the cathedral of Abidjan, with the warning: "My sisters, my brothers, I ask you to take the matter very seriously... we tend to be too light about our reactions to the situation."

Another great African striker, the Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o, also now retired, was quick to urge African communities to adhere strictly to precautionary measures.